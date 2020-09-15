UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A Bowie man was sentenced to prison for conspiracy to commit murder by a Prince George’s County judge this week.
Alhaji Bah, 25, was sentenced to a total of 80 years, suspending all but 28 years for the conspiracy against James Puryear Jr. in June 2018.
Bah will be required to be on five years of supervised probation when is he released and is ordered to not contact anyone with the victim’s family.
Prince George’s County police officers responded to 8715 Binghampton Place in Upper Marlboro on June 26, 2018 to multiple 911 calls for reported gunshots in the area. When they arrived they found Puryear, 27, lying in the grass with 14 gunshot wounds.
He also had multiple lacerations from blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police established Bah as a person of interest soon after the murder. When he was asked about any possible involvement, he distanced himself. But forensics, including finger prints, DNA and cell phone information, put him at the location of the shooting at the time 911 calls were made.
Police also learned that an associate of Bah was shot the day before, and so they believed that was Bah’s motive in this case.
Further investigation revealed Bah had lured Puryear to the location of the shooting under false pretenses.