CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up, 599 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 599 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths as hospitalizations jump up Tuesday morning.

Hospitalizations rose by 24 cases since Monday, from 347 to 371 hospitalized in Maryland. There are 93 people in intensive care and 278 in acute care, state data shows.

There are 117,245 cases in the state, and 3,706 Marylanders have died from the virus.

The state positivity rate is now at 3.62 percent, with the state conducting a total of 2,245,666 tests. Of those, 1,355,537 tested negative throughout the pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 429 (22)
Anne Arundel 9,302 (229) 11*
Baltimore City 15,236 (456) 18*
Baltimore County 16,905 (590) 23*
Calvert 881 (27) 1*
Caroline 612 (3)
Carroll 1,871 (120) 3*
Cecil 942 (30) 1*
Charles 2,607 (93) 2*
Dorchester 538 (9)
Frederick 3,785 (121) 7*
Garrett 71 (1)
Harford 2,846 (71) 4*
Howard 4,809 (113) 6*
Kent 293 (22) 2*
Montgomery 21,375 (795) 40*
Prince George’s 27,891 (790) 23*
Queen Anne’s 613 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,202 (57)
Somerset 225 (4)
Talbot 515 (5)
Washington 1,525 (35)
Wicomico 1,819 (48)
Worcester 953 (25) 1*
Data not available (15)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,321
10-19 9,388 (2)
20-29 21,850 (23) 1*
30-39 21,362 (47) 6*
40-49 18,982 (119) 3*
50-59 17,148 (303) 16*
60-69 11,548 (605) 13*
70-79 6,940 (925) 27*
80+ 5,706 (1,680) 77*
Data not available (2)
Female 61,965 (1,816) 75*
Male 55,280 (1,890) 68*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 37,451 (1,515) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,234 (136) 6*
White (NH) 28,642 (1,568) 71*
Hispanic 25,852 (431) 11*
Other (NH) 5,418 (40)
Data not available 17,648 (16)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

