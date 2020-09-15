ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 599 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths as hospitalizations jump up Tuesday morning.
Hospitalizations rose by 24 cases since Monday, from 347 to 371 hospitalized in Maryland. There are 93 people in intensive care and 278 in acute care, state data shows.
There are 117,245 cases in the state, and 3,706 Marylanders have died from the virus.
The state positivity rate is now at 3.62 percent, with the state conducting a total of 2,245,666 tests. Of those, 1,355,537 tested negative throughout the pandemic.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|429
|(22)
|Anne Arundel
|9,302
|(229)
|11*
|Baltimore City
|15,236
|(456)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|16,905
|(590)
|23*
|Calvert
|881
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|612
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,871
|(120)
|3*
|Cecil
|942
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,607
|(93)
|2*
|Dorchester
|538
|(9)
|Frederick
|3,785
|(121)
|7*
|Garrett
|71
|(1)
|Harford
|2,846
|(71)
|4*
|Howard
|4,809
|(113)
|6*
|Kent
|293
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|21,375
|(795)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|27,891
|(790)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|613
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,202
|(57)
|Somerset
|225
|(4)
|Talbot
|515
|(5)
|Washington
|1,525
|(35)
|Wicomico
|1,819
|(48)
|Worcester
|953
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(15)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,321
|10-19
|9,388
|(2)
|20-29
|21,850
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|21,362
|(47)
|6*
|40-49
|18,982
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|17,148
|(303)
|16*
|60-69
|11,548
|(605)
|13*
|70-79
|6,940
|(925)
|27*
|80+
|5,706
|(1,680)
|77*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|61,965
|(1,816)
|75*
|Male
|55,280
|(1,890)
|68*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|37,451
|(1,515)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,234
|(136)
|6*
|White (NH)
|28,642
|(1,568)
|71*
|Hispanic
|25,852
|(431)
|11*
|Other (NH)
|5,418
|(40)
|Data not available
|17,648
|(16)
