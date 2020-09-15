BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a new campaign to have Marylanders “vote yes” on the November ballot.
DraftKings funded $250,000 to help fund the advocacy group “Vote Yes On Question 2.”
The campaign is urging voters to support the second question on the ballot that would legalize sports betting in Maryland.
According to the “Vote Yes” group website, sports betting would raise an estimated $40 million a year in tax revenue for the state, and the majority of it, if not all of the funds raised, will be spent on education.
In March, a bill to put the question on the ballot was approved by the General Assembly.
In a statement to WJZ, DraftKings said, in part:
“Legalizing sports betting will allow for a customer-centric experience and shut down illegal sites that offer no consumer protections. It will also keep money in Maryland that’s currently going to legal markets in neighboring states.”