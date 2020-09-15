FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A Frederick woman is being held without bond after she was charged the murder of an elderly woman in Frederick.
Maria Gloria Vazquez-Mebo, 35, is charged with first and second-degree murder.
Credit: Frederick Police
Frederick police officers responded to a home in the 400 block of North Bentz Street for a call about an injured person at around 6:42 p.m. on Sunday.
A third party had called 911 saying an elderly woman had fallen down the stairs. The 81-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene when EMS arrived.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found there was apparent head trauma to the victim and other unusual circumstances.
Detectives took Vazquez-Mebo into custody Monday morning. She confessed to striking the elderly woman multiple times with a blunt object.
Frederick Police said they will not be releasing the victim’s name, as requested by the victim’s family.