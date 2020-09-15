BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eagle-eyed Baltimoreans have spotted jellyfish in the Inner Harbor in recent days.
WJZ anchor/reporter Max McGee saw a jellyfish in the Harbor near Di Pasquale’s Harborview in the city’s Riverside neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Can anybody tell me if jellyfish in the Harbor is normal? I’ve never seen that before @wjz (took video 5 min ago) pic.twitter.com/aWzI26YzxM
— Max McGee (@MaxMcGeeTV) September 14, 2020
According to the National Aquarium, the jellyfish is an Atlantic Bay Nettle, one of four species of jellyfish that can be found in the Harbor.
Jack Cover, the general curator of living exhibits at the aquarium, said in an email that the end of summer and late fall are common times to see jellyfish in the Harbor. They live not only in the harbor but also the Chesapeake Bay and other tributaries primarily between July and September.
“This is the full adult medusa or swimming phase of this jelly, the last life stage. Once the water temperatures drop to 55 F, these jellies can no longer digest food and die off,” he wrote.
Bay nettles mainly eat plankton but will also eat small fish if they can catch them, he added.
So what makes jellyfish sightings more likely? The salinity of the bay can make a difference, Cover said.
Nothing unusual about it. Salinity has a lot to do with where and when we see them until it gets too cold and they die off regardless of where they are in the bay. The baby polyps attach to solid objects on the bottom to winter over to become next summer’s jellyfish. The jellyfish in the Chesapeake have adapted to its lower salinity, but they like salinity, so they will be more numerous when it is dry and the salinity increases. Strong currents & tides such as from a bad storm or prolonged high winds can transport them to somewhere they are not usually as numerous. The little dudes are not strong swimmers like fish are!