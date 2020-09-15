Comments
EARLEVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating after a building fire at Long Point Marina in Cecil County.
Firefighters were called to the 120 block of Kitty Knight Blvd. in Earleville shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a multi-use building fire.
Crews arrived and placed the fire under control in one hour.
One firefighter sustained minor injures and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The fire caused roughly $1 million worth of damage.
The cause of this fire remains under investigation.