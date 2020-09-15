CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up, 599 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
EARLEVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating after a building fire at Long Point Marina in Cecil County.

Firefighters were called to the 120 block of Kitty Knight Blvd. in Earleville shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a multi-use building fire.

Crews arrived and placed the fire under control in one hour.

One firefighter sustained minor injures and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire caused roughly $1 million worth of damage.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

