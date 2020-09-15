GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland-based Novavax announced a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing agreement on Tuesday.
Novavax is expanding its deal with Serum Institute of India, which will manufacture one billion doses of Novavax’s vaccine when it is approved.
“Today’s agreement with Serum Institute enhances Novavax’ commitment to equitable global delivery of our COVID-19 vaccine. With this arrangement, we have now put in place a global supply chain that includes the recently acquired Praha Vaccines and partnerships with leading biologics manufacturers, enabling production on three continents,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax. “We continue to work with extraordinary urgency to develop our vaccine, now in Phase 2 clinical trials, and for which we anticipate starting Phase 3 efficacy trials around the world in the coming weeks.”
The deal will make more than two billion doses available when at full capacity next year.
