COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County police have charged a man with nine burglaries targeting medical office suites in Columbia.
Police said he broke into the same building on three occasions.
Michael James Trefry, 58, of Temple Hills, is charged with 41 counts of burglary, theft and destruction of property in the nine cases, spanning from May to July.
He is being held in a nearby jurisdiction, with the Howard County charges placed as a detainer. If he is scheduled for release, he’ll be immediately taken into custody on the charges.
Police said Trefry broke into the Century Plaza office building in the 10600 block of Little Patuxent Parkway three times on June 6, July 11 and July 24.
Once he was inside, he entered several medical office suites by prying open the doors. He allegedly went into Dental One Associates of Columbia on all three occasions and stole a safe with cash once.
He then allegedly entered Elite Chiropractic & Sport twice and stole cash once, as well as going into Shady Grove Fertility and Elegant Dental Care and stole cash from each.
Police added he tried to go into Integrative Family Medicine but was unsuccessful. He is also charged with a May 25 burglary of an office building in the 10700 block of Charter Drive.
He broke into the building and tried to go into several medical office suites but could not get in, police said.