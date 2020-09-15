BREAKINGOfficer-Involved Shooting Reported In Downtown Baltimore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are searching for a missing 45-year-old woman who was last seen September 2.

Mihaela Brady was last seen at a home in the 7300 block of Eden Brook Drive in Columbia.

Police said Brady is five-foot-four, weighs 125 pounds and was last seen wearing dark clothes and boots. She also speaks with a Romanian accent.

Mihaela Brady. Credit: Howard County Police

Earlier this year, Brady was found in York, Pennsylvania, after going missing for six months, police said. They believe she had been staying near the NCR Trail along the Maryland/Pennsylvania state line.

Police do not believe foul play is involved in either disappearance.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

