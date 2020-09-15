Comments
DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing man last seen Monday morning at around 2 a.m. in Dundalk.
Jeremiah James Greggs, 31, suffers from emotional distress, police said.
#MISSING: Jeremiah James Greggs (31), 6’0, 180-190 lbs wearing a gray t-shirt & dark blue jeans shorts. “Greggs” tattooed on left forearm. Missing from the 3800 blk of Pirog Drive, 21222. Last seen 9/14/20 at 2 am. Suffering emotional distress. If seen please call 911. #BCoPD ^RR pic.twitter.com/29T6kjZU0x
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 15, 2020
He could be wearing a gray t-shirt and dark blue jean shorts.
Police said he has “Greggs” tattooed on his left forearm.
If seen, police ask the public to call 911.