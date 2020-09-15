CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up, 599 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing man last seen Monday morning at around 2 a.m. in Dundalk.

Jeremiah James Greggs, 31, suffers from emotional distress, police said.

He could be wearing a gray t-shirt and dark blue jean shorts.

Police said he has “Greggs” tattooed on his left forearm.

If seen, police ask the public to call 911.

