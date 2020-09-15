Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MDTA reports an overturned truck crash involving a fuel spill in Baltimore City earlier Tuesday afternoon.
BaCity – Ramp from Caton Ave. to SB I-95 blocked for overturned truck crash w/fuel spill. Anticipate extended closure for cleanup. #baltraffic pic.twitter.com/SjWUqpaCw0
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) September 15, 2020
The crash happened on the ramp from Caton Ave to southbound I-95.
MDTA warns of an extended closure for cleanup during the afternoon.
Chopper 13 was live over the scene earlier Tuesday.