By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MDTA reports an overturned truck crash involving a fuel spill in Baltimore City earlier Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on the ramp from Caton Ave to southbound I-95.

MDTA warns of an extended closure for cleanup during the afternoon.

Chopper 13 was live over the scene earlier Tuesday.

 

