WHITE MARSH, MD. (WJZ) — Patient First is now providing COVID-19 testing at its White Marsh location on Campbell Boulevard.

The testing, the RT-PCR molecular diagnostic test, is available only at designated Patient First testing centers and by appointment only.

It’s also available at the Patient First centers in Aberdeen, Annapolis, Bel Air, Odenton, Owings Mills and Perry Hall.

You can make an appointment online here. It is for patients at least five-years-old and who are currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or meet any of the screening criteria based on CDC guidance.

Results are typically available in less than three days, which people will get through a text message or a phone call from a nurse, Patient First said.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

There is no out-of-pocket expense for COVID-19 testing, and Patient First said they accept all major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid. For most self-pay patients, there is no out-of-pocket cost for the exam.

COVID-19 Antibody Testing is also available at all Patient First centers on a walk-in basis.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, instructions about how to make an appointment, and other information is available at www.patientfirst.com/coronavirus.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.