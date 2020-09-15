Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are responding to downtown Baltimore for a report of an officer-involved shooting.
At this time details are sparse, but the incident happened near Redwood and Calvert streets just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
There are no known injuries at this time.
Chopper 13 is over the scene where you can see a large police presence. Several orange markers are also spread out at the scene. The street is blocked off from traffic.
A WJZ crew is also headed to the scene to gather more details on the incident.