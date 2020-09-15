SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Police arrested a 21-year-old Severn man Monday night after they found suspected drugs, a loaded handgun and drug packaging materials in his vehicle.
An officer saw a suspicious vehicle while on routine patrol at around 10:20 p.m. Monday night in the 8100 block of Meade Village Road in Severn. The officer saw someone had been sitting in the car for an “extended period of time” in an area known for drug distribution.
The officer approached the car and smelled marijuana. The car was searched, recovering a loaded S&W-M9 9mm handgun, two digital scales, drug packaging materials, $5,702, 92.22 grams of marijuana and 4.13 grams of suspected cocaine.
The driver, 21-year-old Drameek Carlius Wallace, of Severn, was arrested and charged accordingly.