BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old woman was charged Monday in the 2019 death of her 1-year-old son.
The Baltimore City Fire Department transported an infant, Kaleb Shaw, to Johns Hopkins on Dec. 28, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. He died a short time later.
An autopsy initially determined the baby died of natural causes. Then in Aug. 2020, the baby’s mother, Shakira Shaw, called authorities and said she suffocated her son back in December 2019.
As a result of the new information the death was ruled a homicide and an arrest warrant was issued for the mother.
On Monday, Shaw was arrested by members of the Baltimore Police Department Warrant Apprehension Taskforce. She was transported to the Central Booking and Intake Facility where she was formally charged with murder.