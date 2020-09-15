HANOVER, MD. (WJZ) — A man is wanted for allegedly robbing a McDonald’s drive-thru in Hanover over the weekend, police say.
Officers responded to a McDonald’s restaurant in Hanover for a report of an armed robbery at around 1:45 p.m. Monday afternoon. When they arrived they learned the incident actually happened on Sunday at around 9:45 a.m. in the drive-thru window.
The suspect ordered food, handed the clerk money and a credit card, then demanded his payment be returned. The suspect argued with the clerk, then the clerk complied and gave the suspect his money back.
He then demanded the food he ordered, which the clerk gave him. No weapon was ever displayed, but the clerk said “a gun was implied.”
The suspect then drove off. The car later was identified as a Silver Nissan SUV. The suspect is described as a Black man around 30-years-old wearing a white tank top.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Robbery detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Robbery Unit at 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.