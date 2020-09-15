BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was shot in west Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to an area hospital shortly after 3 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man being treated and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Detectives learned that earlier patrol officers responded to a call for service to investigate gunfire in the 1200 block of North Fremont Avenue.
Officers searched the area, however, the victim left the scene and arrived at an area hospital minutes later.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District detectives, at 410-396-2477.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.