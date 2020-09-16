BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fifteen alleged gang members have been indicted on drug charges following a monthslong investigation spanning multiple Maryland jurisdictions, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Wednesday.
Police began investigating the group last year after learning members were selling drugs out of a Comfort Inn in Anne Arundel County. The gang members reportedly traveled to other parts of the state and other states as part of the scheme, the attorney general’s office said.
Several leaders have also been indicted on sex trafficking charges. Officials said 44-year-old David Brown of Baltimore used staff at the hotel and other gang members to hide their activities and, along with others, forced women to engage in sex trafficking for money, narcotics and rooms at the hotel.
In total, detectives seized more than 500 grams of crack cocaine, more than 1,300 grams of methamphetamine, more than 3,000 grams of marijuana, nine guns and $27,000 in cash, among other things, the attorney general’s office said.
The indicted individuals are:
- David Tico Brown, 44, Baltimore City
- Michael Anthony Copeland, 41, Glen Burnie
- Antoine Crockett, age 39, Windsor Mill
- Troy Wayne Dunnigan, 24, Glen Burnie
- Charles Marion Edwards, Jr., 54, Baltimore City
- Antoine Folkes 51, Pasadena
- Vernon Ralph Harris, 50, Reisterstown
- Patrick John Hines, 45, Arbutus
- Justin Michael Jess, 28, Glen Burnie
- Lawrence Oliver Jones, Jr., 35, Baltimore City
- Lawrence Ontario Matthews, 44, Baltimore City
- Michael Rebstock, 47, Baltimore City
- Derrick Rodney Ricks, 28, Baltimore City
- William Henry Shipley, Jr., 28, Baltimore
- Andrew Lee Tillman, 36, Rosedale
