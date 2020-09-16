Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County made a significant drug seizure overnight in Glen Burnie.
Police said it happened around 1:35 a.m. in the area of southbound Ritchie Highway and Mountain Road when officers stopped a car reported stolen from Howard County.
According to police, officers seized suspected crack cocaine, heroin, a loaded handgun and more than $3,000 in cash.
Collin Levar Smith, 20, of Baltimore, and Denarsha Hope Boone, 22, of Baltimore, are both facing charges.