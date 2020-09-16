Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of Estimates voted Wednesday to return the toppled Christopher Columbus statue that once stood in Little Italy back to its original owners.
The statue was torn down on the Fourth of July and partially thrown into the Inner Harbor.
The Italian American Organizations United called for the city to give the statue back.
The Baltimore City Board of Estimates voted Wednesday to return it to its original owners.
Fine, it’s theirs, let them, put it up on their own property, not property funded by the taxpayers. I suggest they put it indoors to protect it.