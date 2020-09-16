BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Calling all art lovers! The Baltimore Museum of Art is welcoming visitors again in a phased approach.

The doors at the Baltimore Museum of Art are officially back open.

“We think that the public will experience it with great excitement and a feeling of great safety,” Christopher Bedford, Director of the Baltimore Museum of Arts, said.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

This comes after six months of being shut down inside to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The staff has ensured proper protocols are in place to safely reopen in a phased approach.

“We’re opening under radically changed circumstances that aren’t even close to normal, but we believe are very safe for our audiences,” Bedford said.

Visitors will notice some changes when they walk through the door, like a timed entry pass. Masks and social distancing will also be enforced inside the building at all times. The museum will also only operate at 25 percent capacity.

“The museum will be incredibly sparsely populated to give people a keen sense of their own safety of their space,” Bedford said. “There are sanitizing stations all over the place, we have retrofitted our bathrooms, they’re single-use. ”

In addition, a new air filtration system has been installed throughout the building to help mitigate the threat of COVID-19.

The museum will also resume its planned roster of 2020 exhibitions that celebrate female-identifying artists and leaders.

“By luck, not design, we have all of those shows,” Bedford said. “Plus one more focused on African art fresh for our public, so the entire museum is effectively new.”

For more information on the Baltimore Museum of Art, please click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.