By CBS Baltimore Staff
LA PLATA, Md. (WJZ) — An inmate at the Charles County Detention Center was charged for allegedly trying to solicit someone to murder his ex-wife and her daughter before his trial date.

Officials said Daniel Felts, 37, of Virginia, was being held at the Charles County Detention Center for sexually abusing a minor in Charles County.

While being detained, officials said Felts reached out to someone and offered to pay that person to kill his ex-wife and her daughter before his trial date.

Detectives from the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division and Special Agents from the ATF investigated further and presented their findings to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A Charles County grand jury issued an indictment last week, charging Felts with solicitation to commit murder. Felts is being held at the CCDC with no bond.

