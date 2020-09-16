Hamels Yields 3 Runs In Braves Debut, A 5-1 Loss To OriolesCole Hamels finally got on the mound in an Atlanta uniform, allowing three runs to the Baltimore Orioles before reaching his predetermined pitch count in the fourth inning, and the Braves struggled offensively in a 5-1 loss Wednesday night.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews Scores Big On Throws From Reigning League MVP Lamar JacksonMark Andrews’ sure hands and knack for finding the end zone have made him the favorite target of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who instinctively hones in on the versatile tight end when pressured in the pocket.

'Coach Knows What He's Doing' | Lamar Jackson Defends Harbaugh's Decision To Keep Him In During During Browns BlowoutCritics raised their eyebrows Sunday when Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh decided to keep his star quarterback in late in the game during a rout of the Cleveland Browns.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Praised By 'NFL On CBS' Analyst Charles Davis: 'People Around Lamar Have Improved Their Game As Much As He Has'The NFL on CBS analyst was on the call for the Ravens Week 1 victory over the Browns and he came away impressed with the improvement of the offensive weapons.