GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Gaithersburg-based company Novavax is working on a potential COVID-19 vaccine, and now, it’s agreeing to supply the shot to Europe.
Novavax will work with Spanish health officials to produce the vaccine for all of Europe.
The vaccine is currently in Phase 2 of clinical trials, but is expected to move to Phase 3 in the coming weeks.
