CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Fall; 643 New Cases Reported
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Gaithersburg-based company Novavax is working on a potential COVID-19 vaccine, and now, it’s agreeing to supply the shot to Europe.

Novavax will work with Spanish health officials to produce the vaccine for all of Europe.

The vaccine is currently in Phase 2 of clinical trials, but is expected to move to Phase 3 in the coming weeks.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

