BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan met with Baltimore officials about violent crime in the city Wednesday.

“Earlier today, I met with Mayor Young and Commissioner Harrison to discuss the ongoing violent crime crisis in Baltimore City. There can be no more excuses and no more delays—we need to attack this crisis from all sides so that we can finally put an end to the bloodshed,” Hogan tweeted.

As of Monday, police reported 50 people were shot, 15 fatally, in the city since Sunday, September 8.

— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 16, 2020

During a press conference Wednesday Harrison said he’s deploying officers to combat crime in areas where they are seeing spikes in the data.

“The police department is constantly adjusting and analyzing and adjusting our deployment strategies to make sure no. 1 officers are in place and where we’re supposed to be based on data and that is happening,” Harrison said. He said there were a quite a few shootings where there were a number of victims per incident.

The police commissioner linked a quintuple shooting Friday and a quadruple shooting Saturday to dice games and asked the public to let the department know about illegal gambling.

“So we’re working to make sure that no. 1, we can be where we need to be to prevent it and then are working to identify those people to hold them accountable,” he said. “What we need is community help to help identify these people because in many, if not most of them, people are out there and saw what happened and we really need members of our community to help us identify these bad actors who are causing harm and killing our people.”

The city is working with state and federal agencies to both strategize on how to prevent crime and also hold people accountable for the crimes.

“Violence in the city, murders in the city is something that troubles me deeply,” Mayor Young said at a press conference Wednesday. “Like it should trouble you and anybody else in the city of Baltimore, who work, live in play here.”