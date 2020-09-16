BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The haze in the skies over Maryland due to the wildfires raging on the West Coast will stick around on Wednesday.
The jet stream helped push the smoke thousands of miles across the country, and dry conditions are keeping it from breaking up. The smoke has even reached parts of Europe, CNN reports.
Much like Monday evening and Tuesday, the Baltimore area will see some hazy sunshine on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s.
The smoke is higher up in the atmosphere — roughly between 20,000 and 30,000 feet — meaning there is less of an impact on local air quality.
