'Coach Knows What He's Doing' | Lamar Jackson Defends Harbaugh's Decision To Keep Him In During During Browns BlowoutCritics raised their eyebrows Sunday when Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh decided to keep his star quarterback in late in the game during a rout of the Cleveland Browns.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Praised By 'NFL On CBS' Analyst Charles Davis: 'People Around Lamar Have Improved Their Game As Much As He Has'The NFL on CBS analyst was on the call for the Ravens Week 1 victory over the Browns and he came away impressed with the improvement of the offensive weapons.

Big Ten Football Will Return Starting Oct. 23The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors announced Wednesday that fall sports will return the weekend of Oct. 23-24, which includes the University of Maryland Terrapins.

Lamar Jackson Starts Off 2020 NFL Season As AFC Offensive Player Of The WeekLamar Jackson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following the team's decisive 38-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.