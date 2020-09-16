BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Week one of the 2020 NFL season has wrapped up, and Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is starting off the season how he spent last year: bringing home an award.
Jackson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following the team’s decisive 38-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Jackson had 20 of 25 completions and three passing touchdowns in Sunday’s game.
The quarterback took home numerous awards last season, including being named the AFC Offensive Player of the Year by the 101 Committee and unanimously becoming the Associated Press’ MVP, the second football player after Tom Brady to do so.
His performance on Sunday earned him a 150.2 quarterback rating marking the third time in his career that he has eclipsed the 150, the most of any quarterback in league history through his first three seasons.
Yesterday was Lamar Jackson's 3rd game with a passer rating over 150, the most by a QB thru his first 3 seasons in the NFL pic.twitter.com/teRuBqhHir
— ProFootballReference (@pfref) September 14, 2020
Jackson’s improvement as a passer was on full display even without his usual magic on the ground as he ran for just 45 yards. It was just the fifth time in his career that he has been held below 50 yards rushing. The Ravens actually have a pretty good record in those games going 4-1.
Next up is a date with the Houston Texans whom Jackson torched for 222 yards and four touchdowns through the air and another 79 yards on ten carries in last season’s 41-7 win.