SEE IT: International Space Station Captures Baltimore, DC Metro Areas In Satellite ImageThe International Space Station shared a satellite image of the Baltimore and DC metro areas for space.

Jellyfish Spotted In Inner Harbor; National Aquarium Says Sightings More Common This Time Of YearEagle-eyed Baltimoreans have spotted jellyfish in the Inner Harbor in recent days.

WJZ's Sean Streicher Welcomes Baby Boy!WJZ reporter Sean Streicher and his wife Maxine Streicher, welcomed their son Macklin Streicher on September 14.

Maryland Paralympian Tatyana McFadden Featured In Netflix's 'Rising Phoenix'The power of sport and human spirit. A new Netflix documentary "Rising Phoenix" explains the history of the paralympic games and follows the journeys of nine elite athletes including Maryland's Tatyana McFadden -- "the fastest woman in the world."

Johns Hopkins' East Baltimore COVID-19 Food Access Initiative Marks 2 Million Meals DistributedA program created to help Baltimoreans amid the coronavirus pandemic is marking a milestone: more than two million meals distributed to those in need.

Here's When Marylanders Could See The Leaves Begin To Change ColorsA new fall foliage map shows when Marylanders can expect to see the leaves change this year.