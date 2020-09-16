LEXINGTON PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A father and son were arrested Wednesday on arson charges, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Lawrence Dwayne Nelson, 43, and his son, Daeshaun Dwayne Nelson, 21, of Lexington Park, are each charged with first and second-degree arson.

According to officials, the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded for a report of a fire structure around 5:15 p.m. on September 13, in the 20500 block of Ridge Road in Lexington Park.

When crews arrived, they found a shed on fire, which extended into an adjacent home.

It took 15 firefighters 10 minutes to control the blaze. Investigators estimate the fire caused $70,000 in damages.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was called to investigate and determined the fire was an intentional act.

Witnesses told officials they two subjects in the area before the fire. During the course of the investigation, those two suspects were identified, and charges were filed.

Both the elder Nelson and his son were arrested without incident and transported to St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Both are currently being held without bond.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, consists of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.