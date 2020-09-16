Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Food Bank has developed a $28 million goal to keep up with growing demands for food amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s part of Phase Two of its COVID-19 food access response.
It focuses on efforts needed to fight hunger through the end of 2020 and into 2021.
Some of the problems include a lack of government funds, kids not getting school meals and the number of people out of work.
