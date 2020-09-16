ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Elections posted online Wednesday a list of early voting and Election Day voting locations for each county and Baltimore City.
Residents can vote in-person during early voting Monday, October 26, through Monday, November 2, including Saturday and Sunday, or on Election Day.
Early voting and Election Day vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eligible voters may cast their ballots at any authorized voting location within their jurisdiction of residence.
For in-person voting, voters must social distance and wear a mask. The number of voters permitted inside a voting center at one time may be limited. The Maryland State Board of Elections says the best time to vote in-person is on weekends during early voting and between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Election Day.
The Maryland State Board of Elections says eligible voters in Maryland have been mailed applications for mail-in ballots. Applications must be received by October 20. Mail-in ballots will be sent to voters via first-class U.S. Mail beginning in late September and into early October.
A complete list of Election Day voting centers can be found by clicking here.
A complete list of early voting centers can be found by clicking here.