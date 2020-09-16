CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Fall; 643 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City officials are investigating the cause of a chemical spill that happened in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Baltimore City Fire Department, it happened in the 4000 block of Hillen Road.

The leak was contained, and there were no reports of any injures, crews said.

Residents were asked to briefly shelter in place, the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management, said.

There is still no word on how much has spilled.

No further information is available at this time.

