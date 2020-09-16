BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City officials are investigating the cause of a chemical spill that happened in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Baltimore City Fire Department, it happened in the 4000 block of Hillen Road.
The leak was contained, and there were no reports of any injures, crews said.
Residents were asked to briefly shelter in place, the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management, said.
The Baltimore City Fire Department has concluded its activity in the 4000 block of Hillen Road. Residents in the area are no longer being asked to shelter in place. Thank you for your cooperation.
— Baltimore City OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) September 16, 2020
There is still no word on how much has spilled.
No further information is available at this time.