BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash in Baltimore County Wednesday afternoon.
The Baltimore County Police Department said the crash involves a school bus and a motorcycle and is in the 7200 block of Eastern Avenue.
At least one person has been injured; it’s unclear if any students were on board at the time.
The northbound and southbound ramps to Interstate 95 are closed in the area.
Due to a two vehicle crash in the 7200 block of Eastern Avenue (21224), Police are closing the N/B and S/B ramps to access I-95 and Eastern Avenue. Updates to follow. ^JH
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 16, 2020
No further details are immediately available.
