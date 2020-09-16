CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Fall; 643 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash in Baltimore County Wednesday afternoon.

The Baltimore County Police Department said the crash involves a school bus and a motorcycle and is in the 7200 block of Eastern Avenue.

At least one person has been injured; it’s unclear if any students were on board at the time.

The northbound and southbound ramps to Interstate 95 are closed in the area.

No further details are immediately available.

