By CBS Baltimore Staff
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — One person was killed and another was injured after a crash in Ellicott City on Wednesday afternoon, according to Howard County Police.

Police say it happened around 2:15 p.m.

According to police, a 2010 Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on North Ridge Road prior to Ellicott Hills Boulevard when it crossed the double yellow line for unknown reasons and struck a 2014 BMW 535i traveling westbound.

The driver of the Nissan, 27-year-old Sadiq Abdul-Wahhab of Ellicott City, was taken to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the BMW, 41-year-old Chaitanya Karri of Ellicott City, was taken to Shock Trauma where she is in stable condition.

Police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash.

