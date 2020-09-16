Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The International Space Station shared a satellite image of the Baltimore and DC metro areas for space Tuesday night.
“Like two galaxies swirling near each other, Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland, are pictured during a night pass from the station,” ISS tweeted, later correcting that DC was on the left.
Like two galaxies swirling near each other, Washington, D.C. (right) and Baltimore, Maryland, are pictured during a night pass from the station. pic.twitter.com/FJdhOmK7bV
— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) September 15, 2020