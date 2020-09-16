CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Fall; 643 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The International Space Station shared a satellite image of the Baltimore and DC metro areas for space Tuesday night.

“Like two galaxies swirling near each other, Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland, are pictured during a night pass from the station,” ISS tweeted, later correcting that DC was on the left. 

