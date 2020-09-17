GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for two suspects in an attempted carjacking on Wednesday in Glen Burnie.
Officers responded to the area of Ritchie Highway at Marley Station Road for a report of an armed subject with a gun at around 12:19 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
The victim said he was going back to his vehicle parked on the side of a Chipotle restaurant at 4 Mountain Road in Glen Burnie when he was approached by a white Ford Focus with two men inside who each pointed guns at him demanding his keys and currency.
The victim got in his car then drove away. He last saw the suspect vehicle driving north on Ritchie Highway, but lost sight of it in the area of Norfolk Road.
The suspects are described as a Hispanic man with dark eyes and short dark hair and a white man with thick blond hair, police said.
Northern district detectives are following up on leads and investigating digital evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern District detectives at 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700