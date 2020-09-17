CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; 631 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man was charged in a double shooting that happened in north Baltimore in early September.

Dreqwon Walker was charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting in the 3000 block of Oakford Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on September 4.

Officers were called to the scene and found two men with gunshot wounds to their bodies. They were both taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Dreqwon Walker. Credit: BPD

As detectives investigated, they identified Walker as the suspect in the case. An arrest warrant was issued for him.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, members of the Baltimore Police’s Warrant Apprehension Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service tracked Walker to a hotel in the 200 block of West Saratoga Street.

He was taken into custody and transported to Central Booking and Intake Facility to be processed.

