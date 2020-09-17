Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — While there is a national moratorium on evictions through the end of the year, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is making sure those who are at risk of losing their home get the help they need now.
He is launching a new set of eviction prevention initiatives which include hiring lawyers to help with the already established prevention program.
He’s also pledging more than $190,000 toward keeping county residents in their homes whether that’s by providing legal support or paying landlords for the missed rent.