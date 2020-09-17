Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A warning from Anne Arundel County police urges parents to monitor their children’s online activity and use of social media.
Police were called to a house Wednesday for a five-year-old child who had several apps on their cell phone, asking the child to take naked pictures of themselves and siblings while in the bathtub.
The app threatened the child with harm if they didn’t comply.
Police said people should report any suspicious social applications to the police department.