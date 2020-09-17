TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools are planning to bring some students back for in-person instruction this fall.
According to a school district spokesman, there is a plan to bring back some school-based staff and then some smaller groups of students for in-person instruction.
Some teachers who requested access to teach from inside the building have been teaching from schools as of Sept. 14.
On Oct. 19, all school staff will return to buildings. Then on Nov. 13, some students will return for in-person instruction.
Initially many public schools opted for distance learning this fall, but Gov. Larry Hogan said if coronavirus numbers begin to decline that schools should try to plan for some in-person learning.
State health officials agreed.
Schools closed in March when COVID-19 cases began to climb in the state.
Here’s a timeline of the plan: School and Academic Support Center Timeline_For Release
