TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County is working with the school district to help families struggling to balance school and work.
Baltimore County announced two plans.
First, leaders say eligible families will get $250 a week to cover the cost of child care so parents can go to work.
Baltimore County is also opening up more academic support centers for older kids.
This is at places like The Y, parks and rec centers and local daycares. The 54 centers can serve 1,500 students grades K through 5.
