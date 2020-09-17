With Big Ten Reversal, Trump Aims To Score In BattlegroundsPresident Donald Trump was quick to spike the ball in celebration when the Big Ten announced the return of fall football at colleges clustered in some of the Midwest battleground states critical to his reelection effort, declaring, "I'm the one who got football back."

CBS Sports Becomes New Home Of International Swimming League Beginning October 16The ISL, in its second year of competition, is coming to the CBS family of platforms beginning in mid-October.

Hamels Yields 3 Runs In Braves Debut, A 5-1 Loss To OriolesCole Hamels finally got on the mound in an Atlanta uniform, allowing three runs to the Baltimore Orioles before reaching his predetermined pitch count in the fourth inning, and the Braves struggled offensively in a 5-1 loss Wednesday night.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews Scores Big On Throws From Reigning League MVP Lamar JacksonMark Andrews’ sure hands and knack for finding the end zone have made him the favorite target of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who instinctively hones in on the versatile tight end when pressured in the pocket.