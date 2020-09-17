Comments
GAMBRILLS, MD. (WJZ) — A Crofton man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly hit another man with a car in Gambrills.
Anne Arundel County police officers responded to the 1300 block of Defense Highway at around 6:52 p.m. on Wednesday for an assault. When they arrived they found a 25-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle.
Police learned the driver had intentionally struck the victim with the vehicle, a burgundy 2006 Mercedes and fled.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers found the suspect, David John Webber, Jr., 23, of Crofton, in the area of Hermitage Hills Drive and Defense Highway and took him into custody.