By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Federal and local law enforcement will announce a new indictment charging the “NFL” gang in violent racketeering and drug conspiracies Thursday afternoon at a press conference.

The U.S. Attorney is expected to details in the indictments of individuals linked to the gang who allegedly committed four murders, one attempted murder, murder-for-hire, and distributed heroin, fentanyl and cocaine resulting in five overdose deaths, and multiple other overdose distributions resulting in serious bodily injury.

