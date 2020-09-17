CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; 631 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in serious condition after a shooting in southeast Baltimore earlier Thursday morning.

Southeast patrol officers responded to McElderry at Kenwood Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officers found a 25-year-old man who had been shot to the chest. He was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

