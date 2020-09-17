Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Statewide unemployment numbers grew from last week, despite many Maryland businesses being able to operate at 75% capacity.
The Maryland Department of Labor reported Thursday at 13,575 Marylanders filed for unemployment last week.
That’s up from last week when 11,324 Marylanders filed for unemployment.
The number of claims is down significantly from its peak during the week ending May 2, in which more than 109,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment.
Here’s a breakdown by county:
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – September 12, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims
|EB Claims
|Allegany
|75
|21
|0
|17
|6
|Anne Arundel
|499
|162
|2
|175
|49
|Baltimore City
|894
|400
|2
|328
|120
|Baltimore County
|1,173
|425
|1
|305
|141
|Calvert
|73
|26
|1
|25
|6
|Caroline
|43
|12
|1
|10
|8
|Carroll
|105
|31
|0
|32
|11
|Cecil
|66
|41
|0
|13
|11
|Charles
|127
|75
|0
|43
|21
|Dorchester
|46
|18
|0
|17
|6
|Frederick
|213
|58
|0
|51
|18
|Garrett
|19
|16
|0
|5
|5
|Harford
|200
|57
|1
|73
|22
|Howard
|256
|82
|1
|65
|27
|Kent
|11
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Montgomery
|712
|313
|2
|168
|59
|Non – Maryland
|945
|1,015
|1
|187
|71
|Prince George’s
|1,052
|731
|4
|285
|109
|Queen Anne’s
|35
|9
|0
|15
|5
|Somerset
|24
|15
|0
|8
|2
|St. Mary’s
|71
|50
|0
|15
|5
|Talbot
|20
|8
|0
|11
|3
|Unknown
|113
|3
|0
|39
|22
|Washington
|155
|54
|1
|31
|18
|Wicomico
|145
|52
|1
|26
|20
|Worcester
|55
|21
|0
|22
|13
|Totals by Type:
|7,127
|3,698
|18
|1,969
|781
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|7,127
|Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims:
|6,448
|Total New UI Claims:
|13,575