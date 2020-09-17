CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; 631 New Cases Reported
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Statewide unemployment numbers grew from last week, despite many Maryland businesses being able to operate at 75% capacity.

The Maryland Department of Labor reported Thursday at 13,575 Marylanders filed for unemployment last week.

That’s up from last week when 11,324 Marylanders filed for unemployment.

The number of claims is down significantly from its peak during the week ending May 2, in which more than 109,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment.

Here’s a breakdown by county:

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – September 12, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims EB Claims
Allegany 75 21 0 17 6
Anne Arundel 499 162 2 175 49
Baltimore City 894 400 2 328 120
Baltimore County 1,173 425 1 305 141
Calvert 73 26 1 25 6
Caroline 43 12 1 10 8
Carroll 105 31 0 32 11
Cecil 66 41 0 13 11
Charles 127 75 0 43 21
Dorchester 46 18 0 17 6
Frederick 213 58 0 51 18
Garrett 19 16 0 5 5
Harford 200 57 1 73 22
Howard 256 82 1 65 27
Kent 11 3 0 3 3
Montgomery 712 313 2 168 59
Non – Maryland 945 1,015 1 187 71
Prince George’s 1,052 731 4 285 109
Queen Anne’s 35 9 0 15 5
Somerset 24 15 0 8 2
St. Mary’s 71 50 0 15 5
Talbot 20 8 0 11 3
Unknown 113 3 0 39 22
Washington 155 54 1 31 18
Wicomico 145 52 1 26 20
Worcester 55 21 0 22 13
Totals by Type: 7,127 3,698 18 1,969 781
Total Regular UI Claims: 7,127
Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims: 6,448
Total New UI Claims: 13,575
