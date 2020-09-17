DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — A motorcyclist in Dundalk was killed in a crash with a school bus that was on its way to deliver meals to a school on Wednesday.
Baltimore County Police responded to Eastern Avenue and 48th Street for a call of a motor vehicle crash at around 12:30 p.m.
Officers learned a Baltimore County School bus headed to deliver meals to a school made a left turn from westbound Eastern Avenue onto 48th Street. At the same time, a motorcycle was driving on Eastern Avenue and struck the back corner of the bus.
The motorcyclist, 71-year-old Frank Schmidt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and three adults riding on the bus were not injured.
The Baltimore County Police Department’s Crash Team is continuing their investigation. If anyone has information about the crash they are asked to call 410-307-2020.