BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sixteen people were indicted on an addition charge of violent racketeering and drug conspiracies that allegedly led to four murders, one attempted murder, murder-for-hire, and distributed heroin, fentanyl and cocaine resulting in five overdose deaths, and multiple other overdose distributions resulting in serious bodily injury.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur announce that alleged members and associates of the “NFL” gang engaged in witness intimidation as well. The fourth indictment was returned on Tuesday, Sept. 15 in addition to previous charges against the defendants.

“We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to reduce violent crime and deadly drug dealing and hold accountable those who bring them to our streets. And criminals should be on notice that witness intimidation and retaliation will not be tolerated—period,” Hur said. “We are determined to root out the sources of this type of violence from our neighborhoods and seek the community’s continue help in doing so.”

The following people were charged in the fourth superseding indictment:

Gregory Butler, a/k/a Gotti, Sags and Little Dick, age 28, of Baltimore;

Darran Malik Butler, a/k/a Lik, age 21, of Baltimore;

Bobby Cannon, a/k/a Freaky, age 23 of Baltimore;

Darean Cook, age 27, of Baltimore;

Juawan Davis, a/k/a Fat Daddy, age 24, of Baltimore;

Edward Buddy Hall, a/k/a Gwar, age 54, of Baltimore;

Timothy Legard, age 29, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia;

Davon Owens, a/k/a Gusto, age 31, of Baltimore;

D’Andre Preston, a/k/a Whiteboy and Whites, age 23, of Baltimore;

Desmond Ringgold, a/k/a Worm and Fool, age 28, of Baltimore;

James Henry Roberts, a/k/a Bub, age 29, of Baltimore;

Tirrel Saunders, a/k/a Pretty, age 32, of Baltimore;

Nathan Stanley, age 48, of Rixeyville, Virginia;

Jamie Wagoner, age 37, of Stephens City, Virginia

Laura Warner, age 36, of Berkeley County; and

Emanuel Watkins, age 62, of Baltimore.

“These are violent, dangerous men who have allegedly terrorized the streets of Baltimore for years with murder-for-hire plots, witness intimidation, drug trafficking, laced drugs and other brazen criminal acts,” said Jennifer C. Boone, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office. “This gang was devastating neighborhoods and destroying families. Today, together, with the help of our law enforcement partners, I am proud to announce these significant indictments. We will continue to work together to fight crime, but we also need the need community assistance through tips and information to help keep Baltimore safe.”

The 33-count indictments stated six members of the NFL criminal enterprise — Gregory Butler, Darran Butler, Cannon, Davis, Preston, and Roberts — engaged in a pattern of criminal racketeering activity including acts involving murder, narcotics trafficking and smuggling, illegal firearms possession, bribery, witness intimidation, and witness retaliation between 2016 and March 26, 2020.

The NFL gang, which has ties to the Edmondson Village neighborhood in southwest Baltimore, stands Normandy, Franklin, and Loudon, which are three adjacent streets that run through the neighborhood.

“The indictment alleges that NFL members and associates purchased, maintained, and circulated weapons and firearms for use in criminal activity by NFL members and associates, sometimes obtaining firearms from drug customers as a form of payment in exchange for drugs,” the press release said. “According to the fourth superseding indictment, NFL members used firearms in connection with the enterprise’s illegal activities, including, drug trafficking and acts involving murder, and used violence, threats, and intimidation to prevent victims and witnesses from cooperating with law enforcement against NFL members and associates about criminal acts committed by NFL.”

“From at least 2016 through his arrest on April 3, 2019, Gregory Butler allegedly controlled a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed large quantities of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. The indictment alleges that in order to maximize their profits, members of the DTO cut the heroin and crack cocaine with other substances, such as fentanyl and diphenhydramine (often found in sleeping pills). As detailed in the fourth superseding indictment, the defendants were aware that the drugs they distributed were causing overdoses, with at least five overdose deaths being attributed to the distribution of drugs by members of the conspiracy, including the father of one of the conspirators,” the press release continues.

If convicted, the six defendants charged with racketeering face a maximum of life in prison for the racketeering conspiracy.