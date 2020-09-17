CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; 631 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old woman, along with her attorney, turned herself in to authorities Thursday in Baltimore County, after evading police in downtown Baltimore on Tuesday.

Police said Tiara Baker evaded the detectives trying to arrest her in Baltimore City and is wanted on robbery charges in several jurisdictions.

Her attorney, Tony Garcia, said he is “shocked and amazed at the array of lies and misconceptions that have led to this moment,” and says his client was ambushed by unmarked police cars and that the officer- who allegedly did not identify themself- pointed a gun at Baker.

Garcia said that is when Baker made the decision to “get out as soon as possible,”

He said his client is eight months pregnant and suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

