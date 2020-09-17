CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; 631 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot in southeast Baltimore late Thursday afternoon.

Police heard gunfire shortly before 5 p.m. while walking on foot in the Southeast District.

They searched the area and found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 600 block of North Decker Avenue.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Southeast District Shooting detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2422.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

