ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police have arrested 36-year-old Annapolis man in an early morning robbery Thursday.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Hanson Street around 6:50 a.m. for an assault in progress. When they arrived, the victim told police he parked his car along Hanson Street. He got out of his car and when reached back inside for his coffee he was punched in the back of the head, face, neck and his back.
He was unable to escape his attacker. The suspect took the man’s keys and then walked away, throwing the keys on the ground near a trashcan.
The suspect, later identified as Jerone Earl Carter III, was located in the 1100 Hoover Street and placed under arrest.