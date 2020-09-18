Ravens' Matt Judon Says He's Changing His Pre-Game Pizza Ritual Because Of COVID: 'Pizza Can Be Delivered Anywhere'The Ravens linebacker likes to visit the top pizza spot in each town he goes to prior to games. But, this year, that routine has changed a bit.

Can The Ravens Roll Over The Texans Like They Did The Browns?The Baltimore Ravens look to duplicated their dominant win over the Cleveland Browns when they meet the Texans in Houston on Sunday.

Rays Earn AL Playoff Spot With Doubleheader Sweep Of OriolesThe Tampa Bay Rays clinched a return trip to the postseason, using a strong pitching performance to beat the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a doubleheader before cranking up the offense in a 10-6 victory Thursday night that completed the sweep.

QBs Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson Set To Star As Ravens Visit TexansBaltimore’s Lamar Jackson was torn when asked if he enjoys matchups such as Sunday’s against the Houston Texans and fellow talented and mobile quarterback Deshaun Watson.