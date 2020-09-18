Can The Ravens Roll Over The Texans Like They Did The Browns?The Baltimore Ravens look to duplicated their dominant win over the Cleveland Browns when they meet the Texans in Houston on Sunday.

Rays Earn AL Playoff Spot With Doubleheader Sweep Of OriolesThe Tampa Bay Rays clinched a return trip to the postseason, using a strong pitching performance to beat the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a doubleheader before cranking up the offense in a 10-6 victory Thursday night that completed the sweep.

QBs Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson Set To Star As Ravens Visit TexansBaltimore’s Lamar Jackson was torn when asked if he enjoys matchups such as Sunday’s against the Houston Texans and fellow talented and mobile quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Fantasy Football: Start Ben Roethlisberger, Sit Drew Brees In Week 2The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the reasons why Big Ben, not Drew Brees should be in your starting lineup this week.